Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu Rally Hollywood Support for Fight Against Racism

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are seeking help in combatting racist attacks on Asians. They are offering a $25,000 reward for help finding the suspect who attacked a 91-year-old man in Chinatown in Oakland, California last month.

The man was walking down 8th and Harrison streets outside the Asian Resource Center when an unidentified person shoved him to the ground. The suspect also attacked a 60-year-old and a 55-year-old woman the same day.

On Friday, the pair announced their reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices.”

“We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice,” Kim wrote alongside a video of the incident on Instagram.

“The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes are too often ignored and even excused,” he added.

Several actors responded to Kim's post, sharing their reactions to the disturbing video.

“Jesus this is horrible,” Henry Golding wrote, while Emily in Paris's Ashley Park added, “Awful.”

“This is devastating and repulsive,” CNN personality Lisa Ling replied.

Kelly Ripa commented, “Heartbreaking”.

Gemma Chan reposted the video, commenting: “This is difficult to watch but this is a plea for help. Hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans have skyrocketed. The community is in pain from these completely unprovoked attacks but the crimes are too often ignored and underreported. Imagine if this was your father or grandfather? The victim in the video was 91 years old and the perpetrator attacked two other senior citizens that day. Last week, 84 year old Vicha Ratanapakdee was murdered. These are just a few of many attacks – and they are not limited to the US; in the UK hate crimes against East and Southeast Asians have increased 300% during the pandemic. Please share, raise awareness and call for government and the media to recognise these as hate crimes and to take action. The violence will only end when the silence ends.”