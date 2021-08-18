Daniel Craig Will Not Leave Ca$h to Kids

Daniel Craig plans to leave his inheritance to his kids because it’s “distasteful.”

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful,” he recently told the UK’s Candis Magazine. “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

He added, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?”

Craig also noted that Andrew Carnegie gave away billions before his death in 1919, saying that “shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too.”

He has a net worth of $160 million, and has two children. Much of his fortune comes from his role in Bond films. He was reportedly paid $25 million for No Time to Die, his fifth and final role as Bond, set to hit theaters in October.