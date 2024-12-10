Daniel Craig Says He Couldn’t Have Played ‘Queer’ Role During James Bond Run

Daniel Craig said in a new interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times that he couldn’t have taken his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer while working on James Bond films. “It would look reactionary, like I was showing my range,” he explained, saying playing a gay man while also playing Bond would have made a statement about masculinity. “It’s just not a conversation I wanted. I had it all the way through Bond anyway,” he added. “Could there be this Bond? That Bond? So anything that is going to inflame that conversation? No — life’s too short.” Craig plays William Lee in Queer, which is based on William S. Burroughs’ novella. It arrives in theaters this Friday. (Source)