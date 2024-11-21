Daniel Craig In Talks For DC Studios’ ‘Sgt. Rock’ With Director Luca Guadagnino

Daniel Craig is being considered for the lead role in the DC Studios film adaptation of Sgt. Rock, to be directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Challengers). The project is in early development with no official agreements yet. The character is a World War II soldier who first appeared in comics in 1959, but no plot details have been revealed. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis have both previously been attached to film versions of Sgt. Rock, but none of those projects ever made it to the big screen. DC Studios has been gearing up to debut its creative reboot with upcoming projects like the Creature Commandos series and James Gunn’s Superman movie. (THR)