Dane Cook And His Longtime Girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, Are Engaged

After five years of dating, Dane Cook is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. The Good Luck Chuck actor exclusively revealed to People that he popped the question on Wednesday (July 13th).

“I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy,” Cook said.

The comedian continued, sharing his thoughts in the moment: “I was asking my best friend, the woman who I’ve shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked.”

Meanwhile, Taylor was in shock. “The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn’t have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, ‘Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?’,” she said.

Cook added that he’d been planning the proposal for months and chose York Beach, Maine, because it holds a “special place in our hearts.”