‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Cast for Season 29

Dancing With the Stars has quite the season lined up. They announced on Good Morning America that the upcoming season of the ABC show will include Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Monica Aldama (head coach from Netflix‘s Cheer), Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, The Real host Jeannie Mai, Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA superstar Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

“I may have a Superbowl ring, but I need that mirror ball trophy,” Davis said in the announcement promo, while Aldama added, “This is one competition I was born to win.”

Baskin says: [“The biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers’ eye, and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball. It really should have been focused on the animals and I’m hoping Dancing with the Stars will do that. I am competitive but I am competitive with myself I want to do the very best that I can possibly do.”] SOUNDCUE (:20 OC: . . .possibly do.)

Nelly tells GMA: “I’m a Scorpio. I feel like I can do anything so this is gonna be my biggest test yet, but I’m up for it. I love competition and I think this is one that will set me apart from others if I can pull this one off only because I got two left feet, and probably two right ankles, so I’m trying to see where we can go with this thing.”

In July, it was announced that Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were leaving DWTS and that Tyra Banks will replace as host and executive producer.