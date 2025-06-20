Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Receive 400% Pay Increase After Wage Dispute

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have secured a significant pay raise following a wage battle. In the latest season of Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the women successfully negotiated for a 400% salary boost. Former cheerleader Jada McLean expressed relief and satisfaction at the outcome, stating that their efforts had finally paid off. This increase comes after years of lobbying for better pay, with previous lawsuits highlighting low wages and lack of overtime compensation. The team’s value remains high, with Forbes naming the Cowboys the most valuable NFL team in 2024. America’s Sweethearts delves into the rigorous training and challenges faced by the cheerleaders, showcasing their dedication and determination. (Ew)