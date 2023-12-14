Dakota Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Chris Pratt + More!

DAKOTA JOHNSON SAYS SHE NEEDS 10-14 HOURS OF SLEEP EACH NIGHT: Sleep is of utmost importance to Dakota Johnson. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor told The Wall Street Journal in a recent interview, “Sleep is my number one priority in life.” When asked how much sleep she usually gets, Johnson replied, “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.” The Madame Web actor shared that she also meditates “every day, twice a day,” and that she “will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day.” She added, “If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding.”

YVETTE NICOLE BROWN ANNOUNCES THAT SHE’S ENGAGED: While filling in for Joy Behar as cohost on The View Tuesday (December 12th), Community actor Yvette Nicole Brown announced that she is engaged to actor Anthony Davis, who was in the audience when she shared the news. Detailing their engagement, Brown said, “An auditorium was named after me at my old high school, it was so many things, we were celebrating that, and then we were at a party, and he gave me a [lottery scratch card], and on the scratcher it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man.”

CHRIS PRATT HONORS KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER ON HER BIRTHDAY: Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 13th) to wish his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, happy birthday with a sweet tribute. Sharing a carousel of photos of their life together, the Parks and Recreation actor wrote, “Happy birthday to my wonderful wife, partner, friend, toddler jungle gym, calendar aficionado, confidant and beauty queen. You light up our world. We’d be lost without you. We love you so much.” Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married in 2019 and share two daughters together.

SHANNEN DOHERTY SHUTS DOWN REPORT THAT SHE HAD AN OPEN MARRIAGE WITH ‘SOON TO BE’ EX-HUSBAND: Shannen Doherty shared her truth on Instagram Wednesday (December 13th) regarding her marriage with her “soon to be ex” husband, Kurt Iswarienko. The Charmed actor said that TMZ was planning to run a story about the pair having an open marriage, after she revealed on her podcast that she found out he was cheating on her days before undergoing brain surgery. “Let’s Be Clear, the truth matters. I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me. The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage,” she wrote. “This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod.”