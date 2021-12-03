Dakota Johnson Gave Olivia Colman Her First Tattoo

Dakota Johnson recently revealed to Town & Country that she gave her The Lost Daughter co-star Olivia Colman her first tattoo.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star told the outlet that she used a stick-and-poke kit to ink Colman after a night out in New York.

The Crown actress explained, “Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis.”

Neither actress revealed what the tattoo looks like.