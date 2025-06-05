Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Break Up Again, Source Says ‘It Feels Final This Time’

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly ended their nearly eight-year, on-off relationship, according to multiple sources. “It feels final this time,” one insider told People. The pair, who were first linked in 2017, were last photographed together in Malibu two weeks ago. They had sparked engagement rumors in 2020, though they were in no rush to marry. Despite past breakup rumors and “ups and downs,” the couple had been “happily together” and “balancing things the best they can” in recent years. However, this latest split appears to be permanent. Representatives for famously private Johnson and Martin did not respond to requests for comment. (People)