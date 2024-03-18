D.A. Offered Alec Baldwin Lenient Plea Deal, Then Took It Back

Alec Baldwin was offered a lenient plea deal last October in connection with the accidental shooting on the set of Rust that would have allowed him to plead to a misdemeanor without serving jail time. But prosecutors withdrew the offer before the actor could make a decision, choosing to indict him for involuntary manslaughter instead. If convicted at trial in July, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison.

The new revelation was part of Baldwin’s efforts to have the case dismissed, with his legal team accusing New Mexico prosecutors of numerous abuses, including leaking confidential information about the grand jury proceedings to an NBC News reporter.