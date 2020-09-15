Cynthia Nixon Speaks on J.K. Rowling’s ‘Painful’ Comments as #RIPJKROWLING Trends

Cynthia Nixon is sharing how J.K. Rowling’s recent remarks about trans individuals directly affected her and those she loves. Speaking to The Independent, the Sex and the City alum said the Harry Potter scribe’s remarks adversely affected her transgender son, Samuel.

“It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter, ” Nixon said.

“We’re a Harry Potter family,” she added. “The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling. I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism, but I don’t get it.”

Nixon publicly shared that Samuel, now 23, was trans on June 22, 2018, the annual Trans Day of Action. Nixon shares Samuel with her ex-husband Danny Mozes.

The 55-year-old Rowling has come under fire for comments she made on Twitter regarding trans individuals. But she doubled down, and later released an essay detailing her views on gender.

Stating that she’s a survivor of sexual assault and domestic abuse, she added, “So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe. When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman…then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.”

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe all denounced her remarks.

Meanwhile, Rowling’s fans are greeting her new book, Troubled Blood, slated to drop today (Tuesday) with outrage. The book follows a male serial killer who dresses as a woman while on murder sprees. #RIPJKRowling was trending on Twitter Monday.

“In memory of jk rowling. she ain’t dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway,” wrote one Twitter user.

“#RIPJKRowling she [ain’t] dead but her career is,” added another.