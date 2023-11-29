Cynthia Nixon Goes On Hunger Strike To Call For A Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

Cynthia Nixon joined a group of lawmakers outside of the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday (November 27th) to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The Sex and the City star is on a two-day hunger strike to address the humanitarian crisis that has been unfolding there.

“We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to [President] Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen,” she said, referring to the widespread fuel, food, and water shortages in the Gaza Strip.

According to The Guardian, the Ratched actor introduced herself as “the mother of Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors” and added, “In seven weeks, Israel has killed more civilians on a tiny strip of land than was killed in 20 years of war in the entire country of Afghanistan … I’m sick and tired of people explaining this away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths.”

This comes as at least 14,000 people have died in Gaza since October 7th, and Hamas’s attacks resulted in more than 1,200 deaths in Israel. A temporary ceasefire began on Friday (November 24th) to allow for the exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.