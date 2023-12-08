Cynthia Nixon Explains Why She Went On A Hunger Strike For Gaza Ceasefire

Cynthia Nixon appeared on Wednesday’s (December 6th) episode of The View and spoke about why she decided to join several lawmakers in a recent hunger strike to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“I am the mother of two Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors,” she told the show’s cohosts. “And my oldest son, in particular, he really has been reaching out to my wife and I and asking us — imploring us, really — to say, ‘Use your voice to affirm as loudly as you can that ‘never again’ means ‘never again’ for anyone.”

The Sex and the City star was overcome with emotion as she continued to explain her reasoning for participating in the action. “We’ve seen the deaths of over 16,000 civilians, Palestinians in Gaza, which includes over 7,000 children,” she said. “To put that into some kind of a context, that is more civilians than were killed by the U.S. and its allies in almost 20 years of war in Afghanistan.”

Nixon added, “The images coming out of Gaza, the children who have no water, who have no food, who have no homes, who have no shelter of any kind, weeping over the bodies of their slain parents … What Hamas did was brutal and … unforgivable, but I don’t think we get to a better place with more civilian death. And that is why, in my belief, we need a permanent cease-fire right now.”