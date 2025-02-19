Cynthia Erivo To Play Jesus In ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ At Hollywood Bowl

Cynthia Erivo will portray Jesus Christ in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this summer. Erivo, known for her past role as Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the musical, will lead the production which runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, with musical direction by Tony winner Stephen Oremus, the adaptation follows the last week of Jesus’ life, with Erivo taking on the iconic role — amidst her current Oscar nomination for best actress for portraying Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. (Variety)