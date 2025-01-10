Cynthia Erivo ‘Really’ Wants to Play X-Men’s Storm In A Marvel Film

During an interview at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, Cynthia Erivo expressed her desire to play the role of Storm, the X-Men superhero previously portrayed on-screen by Halle Berry. “I really want to play Storm. I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven’t uncovered how grand she is, and all of that inner turmoil she has,” Erivo said. “So I think there’s a world in which we could do something with that.” She now joins other actresses, including Janelle Monáe, who have also expressed interest in portraying the iconic character in future Marvel productions. “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm,” said Monáe back in 2020. (People)