Cynthia Bailey Is Out

Cynthia Bailey is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 seasons. The 54-year-old shared the news Monday.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she captioned a photo of herself on Instagram.

“Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

She thanked her castmates for “eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

“I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures,” Bailey added.

She also thanked fans: “Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter,” Bailey concluded, “and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

Rumors of Bailey’s exit have been swirling for months. Wendy Williams told her she should be fired in June. “Let me tell you why, because there’s nothing more exciting that you can give to us,” the outspoken talk show host, 57, said at the time. “I don’t want to see you fight, I don’t want to see you get divorced, like, I think it’s time.”

Fans can catch her on Bravo’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.