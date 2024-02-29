‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Comic Richard Lewis Has Died At 76

Stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis died of a heart attack on Tuesday night at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76. The comedy legend retired from stand-up last year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but he can currently be seen in the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David wrote in a statement. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Lewis also co-starred with Jamie Lee Curtis on the early 90s four-season sitcom Anything But Love, and had memorable roles in movies like Robin Hood: Men In Tights and Leaving Las Vegas.