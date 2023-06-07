Cuba Gooding Jr., Katherine Heigl, Jenna Ortega + More

CUBA GOODING JR. SETTLES CIVIL RAPE CASE: Today reports that Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a civil rape case on Tuesday (June 6th) just as the trial was set to begin. The Jerry Maguire actor was accused of raping a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago. He has denied these allegations. Jurors were scheduled to begin assembling in a courtroom, when a calendar entry in the official court record read, “TRIAL OFF … Reason for cancellation (on consent): the parties have resolved the matter.”

KATHERINE HEIGL ADDRESSES HER ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ EXIT: Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo reunited in an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors released on Tuesday (June 6th). Heigl addressed being labeled as “ungrateful” and “difficult” following her exit from Grey’s Anatomy in 2010. At the time, Heigl said, “I started getting real mouthy because I did have a lot to say. And there were certain boundaries and things that I was not okay with being crossed. If you cannot stand up for yourself in this industry, very few people will stand up for you. So you better learn how to, and you better be okay with them not liking you for it.” She added, “I was so naive. I got on my soapbox, and I had some things to say, and I felt really passionate about this stuff. I felt really strongly. I felt so strongly that I also got a megaphone out on my soapbox. There was no part of me that imagined a bad reaction.” Responding to this, Pompeo said Heigl was “ahead of [her] time” because now, “the whole world gets to criticize everything and tell everybody to f—k off and it’s okay … but when [she] did it …”

JENNA ORTEGA DEFENDS HER COMMENTS ABOUT ‘CHANGING LINES’ ON ‘WEDNESDAY:’ Jenna Ortega elaborated on her recent comments about “changing lines” on the set of Wednesday during The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actress Roundtable. “I think that because I’m someone who is very opinionated or because I know what it’s like to be a people-pleaser in this industry, and I know how unhappy or how frustrating it’s been in the past … When I went into Wednesday, I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard,” she said. The Scream actress added, “I’ve had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn’t heard, that I was meant to be a puppet. I’ve been told on sets, ‘You wouldn’t know because you’re not a writer,’ or, ‘Just shut up and do your job.’ From 12 years old, I’ve been hearing things like that.”

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTO OF ANTHONY MACKIE AND HARRISON FORD ON THE SET OF ‘CAPTIAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD:’ On Tuesday (June 6th), Anthony Mackie shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself talking to Harrison Ford on the set of Captain America: Brave New World. “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend!” Mackie captioned the Instagram post. “Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024.”

DEBRA MESSING SAYS NBC EXECUTIVE WANTED HER TO HAVE ‘BIGGER BOOBS’ FOR ‘WILL & GRACE:’ Debra Messing shared how she turned down attempts to make her breasts look bigger on the set of Will & Grace during The Magic of Will & Grace event at The Paley Center for Media on Monday (June 5th). “The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me bigger,” she said to the live audience. “I just wasn’t a fan of like the whole idea of it.” Messing added, “I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t need that.’ And they’re like, ‘Well, it’s the president of the network [saying this].’ And I said, ‘If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face.'”