Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time For Sexual Abuse Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. will not face any jail time for the sexual abuse case filed against him in 2018.

The 54-year-old Jerry McGuire star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge in Manhattan Criminal Court Wednesday (April 13th) for non-consensually kissing a woman in a night club four years ago.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, the plea deal allows the star to keep working and requires him to continue treatment for alcohol abuse. If he complies with the terms of the deal, the charge will be reduced to a non-criminal violation in six months.