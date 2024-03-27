Cuba Gooding Jr. Added To Diddy Accuser’s Assault Lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexually assaulting producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. on Sean “Diddy” Combs’s yacht. Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs last month, alleging sexual harassment, drugging, and threats. Gooding is now listed as a defendant in the amended lawsuit. According to Jones, Gooding touched, groped, and fondled him during a trip on a yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023. Jones believes Combs was “grooming him to pass him off to his friends” when he introduced him to Gooding. Gooding’s attorney has not responded to requests for comment. Combs’ son, chief of staff, and Universal Music Group CEO are also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Gooding has faced previous sexual assault allegations and settled a 2020 lawsuit.