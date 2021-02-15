'Croods: A New Age' Wins B.O.

Despite being released in Thanksgiving, Croods: A New Age topped the Presidents’ Day weekend with $2.66M. Newbie Judas and the Black Messiah, about the killing of Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, and Focus Features‘ Robin Wright feature-directorial debut, Land, made $2.4M and $1.07M respectively. Denzel Washington‘s thriller The Little Things tied Judas for number two with $2.4M.

To date, Croods has earned $48.9M, plus it’s on PVOD, which shows how eager families are to get out, observers say.