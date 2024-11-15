Craig Melvin Announced As Hoda Kotb’s Replacement On ‘Today’

Craig Melvin will take over for Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the Today show alongside Savannah Guthrie. Kotb had announced two months ago that she was leaving her post after 17 years to focus on her young kids. Melvin, who currently hosts Today’s third hour alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones, will step up to anchor all 3 hours in a row starting January 13th. The two-time Emmy Award winner and South Carolina native began working on Today in 2018 after time with MSNBC and NBC News. The fourth hour of Today will feature a rotating panel of guest co-hosts in the absence of Kotb, who currently co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager. (People)