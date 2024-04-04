Craig Gillespie In Talks to Direct DC Studios? ?Supergirl? Movie

I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow for DC Studios. The upcoming film will feature House Of The Dragon breakout Milly Alcock in the title role. The new take on the superhero, teased by DC Studios head James Gunn as “much more hardcore,” will explore a different side of Supergirl as she embarks on a galactic adventure with Krypto the Superdog. The Supergirl movie is set to start filming after Gunn’s own Superman wraps production. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) is writing the screenplay.