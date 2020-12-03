COVID Rocks 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' + Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Gay

The cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been felled by COVID-19, TMZ reports. Set sources say that Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley were all diagnosed with COVID and are recovering at home. The series started filming again in October, with safety protocols in place.

Last week, an infected crew member shut production down. The stars did not reportedly contract the virus on-set.

RHOC

In Real Housewivs of Orange County news, meanwhile, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is coming out as gay. She told GLAAD: "I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

She has been married to Sean Burke for 20+ years, and they share seven kids.

"We are in unchartered territories," she said. "Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he's my best friend. He knows the girl I'm dating."

RHOA

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Atlanta has resumed filming after being shut down when a crew member contracted COVID-19 last month. According Page Six, an insider said that production resumed filming "soon after Thanksgiving” with new enhanced COVID-19 safety measures.

The cast will now be "spending more time together outdoors, avoiding crowds and having daily health checks and getting tested regularly." Sources also say that the cast and crew have been practicing "enhanced hand hygiene,” and “enhanced sanitization protocols for the equipment,” used at locations where they’re filming.