COVID Halts Megan Fox & MGK Shoot as Brian Austin Green Drama Continues

First The Batman, now Midnight in the Switchgrass. While Hollywood productions have put precautions in place, they aren’t always foolproof, and COVID has managed to make its way on sets.

The latest victim is Midnight, starring Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, which shut down production after starting up again in July. Reps tell TMZ that two people tested positive for COVID and were quarantined, and out of an abundance of caution, production was halted.

Director Randall Emmett hopes to restart in Santa Barbara in a few weeks with even stricter precautions.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN

Meanwhile, Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green appears to be responding to his other ex Vanessa Marcil’s recent shade thrown at him him and praise for Fox.

On Friday, Marcil posted a throwback of herself and Green, showing her pregnancy with their 18-year-old son, Kassius. In the post’s comments section, she said she “never” loved him and claimed that was “part of his anger towards me” and “the reason why he fought me for so long” over their son.

“I did however feel sorry for him. I still do,” she continued. “He’s a very angry/sad human being who still has too much shame to take full responsibility for his actions as a father. I consciously knew that I could work through childhood traumas through him and I have. I have great empathy towards him and other people who are still in pain from their childhoods.”

She also said she had “respect” for Fox. “[She’s] finally living her life for herself & leaving her children out of her public life at this young age.”

Green wrote: “Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I am bigger than that. I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table.”