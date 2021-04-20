Courtney Stodden Credits Elliot Page and Sam Smith for Courage

Courtney Stodden is crediting Elliot Page and Sam Smith with helping them come out as non-binary.

The 26-year-old told Page Six: “For the longest time I would sit in the shadows and watch brave souls like Elliot Page, Sam Smith and other mainstream celebrities come out. I knew I felt the same as them, but I was afraid I would be ignored because I present as high-femme non-binary.”

Stodden told Page Six that their LBGTQIA+ fans gave them the courage to “live my truth fearlessly regardless of my presentation.”

Page came out as transgender in December. Smith also identifies as non-binary.