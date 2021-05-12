Courtney Stodden Accuses Chrissy Teigen of Cyberbullying

Courtney Stodden is claiming that Chrissy Teigen did a lot more than tweet mean remarks at them, she told Courtney to “kill myself," and Courtney almost did.

Courtney, who recently came out as nonbinary, told The Daily Beast that Chrissy "would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself."

Courtney adds Chrissy said "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'"

All of this happened about 10 years ago, and they said that Chrissy wasn’t alone: "Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in."

Courtney married 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when they were 16.