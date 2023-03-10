Courteney Cox Speaks On Face Fillers

Courteney Cox has opened up about her face fillers.

She shared on a recent Gloss Angeles podcast episode, “Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time; it’s a domino effect, it’s like you don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself.”

Cox continued, “You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,’ you think, and you don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank god they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I’m actually just older.”