Courteney Cox Says She Looked ‘Really Strange’ With Face Fillers

Scream actress Courteney Cox is opening up about aging in Hollywood. In an interview with the UK’s The Times published on Sunday (February 20th), Cox commented on the cosmetic work she had done in the past.

“I chased that youthfulness for years. I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s—t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,” she told the publication. “People would talk about me, I think. There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’ The scrutiny is intense,” she said.

In a 2017 interview with New Beauty, Cox shared that she’s dissolved all her fillers. “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do,” she said.