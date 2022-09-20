Courteney Cox Parodies A Tampax Commercial She Did In The 1980s

Courteney Cox brought a 1980s Tampax commercial back to life on Instagram Sunday (September 18th). Parodying the commercial, Cox focused on menopause instead of menstruation.

In an outfit mocking the one she wore in the original commercial—leg warmers and all—Cox says, “Did your life completely change because of menopause? Still getting hot flashes? Let me tell it to ya straight.”

The Scream actress continues, “Menopause will change the way you feel about getting older. Menopause will eat you alive. It’s horrible. Nothing else can do that.”

Many in Hollywood shared their appreciation for the video, including Jonathan Van Ness, Julianne Moore, and Drew Barrymore. Judd Apatow commented, “Untopable !”