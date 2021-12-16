Court Hears Harvey Weinstein Appeal

Attorney Barry Kamins argued Wednesday (Dec. 15th) that Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape becausen, “The jury was overwhelmed by such prejudicial, bad evidence.”

According to Vulture, he told a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, “Even if the [prosecution] had successfully identified a proper basis for admission of prior acts — which it did not — [the] probative value was clearly outweighed by its prejudicial effect.”

A ruling on the appeal is not expected until April.