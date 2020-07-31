Court Docs: Amber Heard Thought Elon Musk Bugged Her Tesla

Amber Heard was convinced that her “controlling” ex-boyfriend Elon Musk gave her a bugged Tesla sportscar, according to court docs as reported in The Daily Mail.

The court docs were part of her ex Johnny Depp’s libel case against her, after she wrote in a Washington Post op-ed about being a domestic abuse survivor. In a court declaration, Heard’s pal Jennifer Howell said that her late mother Paige spilled the beans: “Paige shared with me while I was visiting [Amber’s sister] Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were ‘bugged.’”

Heard has been accused of cheating on her then-husband Depp with the Tesla founder, a claim Musk and Heard have denied. Howell also claimed that Paige saw her daughter, and not Depp, as the abuser in their relationship: “Paige also told me the reason Johnny and Amber broke up was because Amber was violent and emotional and loved Johnny so much that she could not control it.”