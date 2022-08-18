Coroner’s Report Reveals Cause Of Death For Anne Heche

A coroner’s report has revealed the official cause of death for Anne Heche.

The Men In Trees star died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from the August 5th car crash that left her in a coma.

According to E! News, the report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner shows that other “significant conditions,” including a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma, also contributed to her death.

Officials ruled that her August 11th death was an accident.