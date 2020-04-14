Coronavirus Makeovers: Hilary Duff & Chrissy Teigen‘s Style Evolutions

As the nation hunkers down, celebrities are becoming their own stylists. Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen are the latest famous stars to debut new looks.

HILARY DUFF

Duff has chopped her hair off and dyed her natural blond blue. She shared an image of herself on Instagram Story with the a simple “yea” as explanation.

Joining her husband Matthew Koma on Instagram Live, he said that he did the deed: “I also dyed her hair. I do a lot of stuff around the house.” The pair then performed “Never Let You Go” by Third Eye Blind, a song that they said they bonded over on one of their first dates together.

Duff and Koma married in December and are social distancing with their daughter and Duff’s son Luca, 8, from her first marriage to Mike Comrie.

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Teigen, meanwhile, is going makeup free herself while serving as her mom Vilailuck’s stylist. She captioned the photo, “Learning how to give gel manicures! I’d do a close up of her nails but IT AINT PRETTY.”