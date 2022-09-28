Constance Wu Shares That She Was Raped

On Monday (September 26th), Vanity Fair published an exclusive excerpt from Constance Wu’s forthcoming book titled Making a Scene, in which Wu opens up about being raped by an “aspiring novelist” named Ty early in her career.

The Hustlers actress said the assault happened on their second date. When Ty invited her up to his apartment, she wrote, “I felt a twinge of warning in my gut, but I ignored it — he didn’t look threatening or shady in any way, and if you had been there, you would have agreed.” As the pair became intimate later that night, Wu told him she wasn’t ready to have sex with him yet. Even as she repeated this, Ty didn’t listen.

“He smiled at me again like I was a baby kitten, held me close, kissed me, gently moved my legs apart, and then he . . . did it anyway,” she wrote.

After that night, Wu said she buried what happened and tried to move on with her life. But it all came back one day after she’d finished filming Crazy Rich Asians.

“I’d just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood. Ty raped me. He raped me, and I hadn’t done anything about it.”

Earlier this month, Wu also revealed that she had experienced “sexual harassment and intimidation” from one of the producers on the set of Fresh Off the Boat. “My publisher really encouraged me to write about it … I was like, ‘No I’m done with that chapter in my life,’ ” she said recently. “And then I eventually realized it was important to talk about because I did have a pretty traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans.”