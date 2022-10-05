Constance Wu Opens Up About Sexual Harassment In Emotional Interview

Constance Wu broke into tears on Late Night With Seth Myers Monday (October 3rd) while discussing the sexual harassment she experienced on the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat. Wu details the allegations in her new memoir Making a Scene.

The Crazy Rich Asians star shared that she “didn’t want to write” about what happened during the first two seasons of the show. “That was the last essay I wrote for the book, and only after being, like, pushed by my editor, like, ‘You should write about this. This is what people want to hear.’ And I was like, ‘I’m done with that chapter in my life,'” she said.

Wu writes in her book that one of the producers on Fresh Off the Boat dictated what she should wear, such as “short skirts,” and who she should be friends with, among other accusations. She also claims that he touched her inappropriately at a basketball game.

“I had never done anything big before. I had just graduated from being a waitress. I was scared of being fired,” she said. “Once I, sort of, felt a little bit of job security then I started saying no to this producer, which infuriated him. But it was okay, so I thought, ‘You know what? I handled it. I don’t need to stain the reputation of this show or of this producer. I can just keep it inside,'” she told Seth Myers.

The Hustlers actress added that all of this happened “before the #MeToo movement” as well. “I was just like, ‘Nobody’s going to believe me.’ … I didn’t know what to do.”