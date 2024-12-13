‘Conclave’ & ‘Wicked’ Lead Critics Choice Awards Nominations With 11 Each

Wicked and Conclave lead the nominations for this year’s Critics Choice Awards with 11 nods each. The 10 movies in the running for best picture are: A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing, The Substance and Wicked. Notable performances recognized include Timothée Chalamet for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Demi Moore for The Substance, Hugh Grant for Heretic, and Mikey Madison for her role in Anora. The annual awards ceremony, marking its 30th year, will be broadcast live on E! with Chelsea Handler as the host. (Source)