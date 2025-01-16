‘Conclave,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ Lead BAFTA Film Awards Nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards nominations were announced, with Conclave and Emilia Pérez leading at 12 and 11 nods respectively. Other notable films like The Brutalist, Anora, Dune: Part Two, and Wicked also received multiple nominations. Yura Borisov and Mikey Madison were nominated for Anora; Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain; Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked; Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana for their roles in Emilia Pérez; Demi Moore for The Substance; Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave; and Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice. David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on February 16th, which will be available for streaming on Britbox International. (UPI)