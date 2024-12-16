Conan O’Brien’s Parents Die 3 Days Apart From Each Other After 66 Years Of Marriage

Conan O’Brien’s parents, Dr. Thomas O’Brien and Ruth Reardon O’Brien, passed away just three days apart from each other. They were married for 66 years. Thomas, a celebrated microbiologist who focused on antimicrobial drug resistance research, passed away at age 95 on December 9th, while Ruth, a trailblazing attorney and one of the few women in her class at Yale Law School in 1957, died at age 92 on December 12th. The couple, who married in 1958 and had six children including Conan, are also survived by 9 grandchildren. A joint funeral will be held Wednesday in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Conan is preparing to host the Oscars for the first time on March 2nd.) (THR)