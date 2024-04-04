Conan O?Brien To Return To ‘The Tonight Show’ For First Time Since Firing

Conan O’Brien is set to make his long-awaited return to NBC’s The Tonight Show on April 9th. The appearance will mark his first since his abrupt departure from the show 14 years ago. O’Brien will join current host Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, which will be streaming on Max. The comedian previously hosted Late Night with Conan O’Brien on NBC for almost two decades. After his departure from The Tonight Show in 2009, he went on to host Conan on TBS for another 11 years. O’Brien’s upcoming Max venture is an international travel show where he visits friends he’s made through his podcast.