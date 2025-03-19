Conan O’Brien To Return As Oscars Host For 98th Ceremony Set For March

Conan O’Brien will return to host the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026, following his well-received performance at this year’s Academy Awards. “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” the comedian said in a statement. (Brody’s speech accepting Best Actor for The Brutalist was the longest ever). Meanwhile, the 97th Oscars garnered high viewership and online engagement, with plans for another visually stunning show in the works, overseen by the same production team. O’Brien currently hosts a top-rated podcast, a hit travel series on Max, and just made his film debut in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. (Variety)