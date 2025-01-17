Conan O’Brien To Receive 2025 Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Conan O’Brien will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 23rd at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., with the event to be streamed on Netflix later. “I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot,” he said in a statement. As the 26th recipient of the prestigious award, O’Brien joins a illustrious list of comedians such as Richard Pryor, Tina Fey, and Eddie Murphy. Known for his early work on iconic shows like The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live, followed by nearly 30 years as a late-night talk show host, O’Brien is also set to emcee the Oscars for the first time on March 2nd. (THR)