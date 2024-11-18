Conan O’Brien Set To Host The 2025 Oscars Ceremony

Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Oscars, his first time helming the prestigious event. He takes over the role from Jimmy Kimmel, who was emcee for the last two ceremonies. “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement Friday. The Oscars are set for March 2nd. O’Brien, who hosted Late Night With Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show, and Conan for a total of nearly 30 years, has received 31 Emmy nominations in his career and won 5. He now hosts a mega-hit podcast on his own Team Coco podcast network, which Sirius/XM paid $150 million to acquire in 2022. (Variety)