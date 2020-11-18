After 28 years, Conan O’Brien is ending his late night show. The 57-year-old comedian announced the end of Conan on TBS Tuesday. But fans need not despair; he has signed on to host a new, weekly variety show for HBO Max.

In a statement, he said: “In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

Conan premiered on TBS in November of 2010. Before that, he hosted Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993-2009; then, he relocated to L.A. to take over Jay Leno’s slot on The Tonight Show. He lasted less than a year and handed the reins back to Leno.

Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, saluted O’Brien’s “unique brand of energetic, relatable and at times absurdist comedy” on his nightly show. “We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand-new variety format each week.”

O’Brien’s travel special, Conan Without Borders, will move forward on TBS. Conan will end his run in June of 2021.