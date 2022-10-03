‘Community,’ Will Smith, Bruce Willis + More!

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR ON ‘MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY’ SAYS IT WAS ‘ONE OF THE WORST SHOWS’ SHE’S WORKED ON: Kim Alsup, the Production Coordinator on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, opened up to The Los Angeles Times recently about a tweet she shared before the show was released on Netflix. According to Variety, Alsup tweeted on September 18th, “I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too.” Alsup told The Los Angeles Times, “The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and I didn’t think that anybody was going to read.” Alsup also said, “It was one of the worst shows that I’ve ever worked on. I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras.”

‘COMMUNITY’ MOVIE IN THE WORKS: Entertainment Tonight reports that a movie based on the TV show Community is in the works at Peacock. Cast members Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong are all set to reunite in the film. A representative for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement, “Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy. We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

‘EMANCIPATION’ GETS ITS FIRST SCREENING: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith’s first major project since the infamous Oscars slap had its first screening in Washington D.C. on Saturday (October 1st). At the screening, Smith said, “Throughout my career, I’ve turned down many films that were set in slavery. I never wanted to show us like that. And then this picture came along. And this is not a film about slavery. This is a film about freedom. This is a film about resilience. This is a film about faith.” Emancipation is based on a true story that follows Peter (Smith) as he runs away from a Louisiana plantation in search of his family.

BRUCE WILLIS DENIES SELLING RIGHTS TO HIS FACE TO AI COMPANY: Despite last week’s reports stating that Bruce Willis sold the rights to his face to a deepfake company called Deepcake, a spokesperson for Willis told the BBC that he had “no partnership or agreement” with the company. Deepcake confirmed this with the outlet, as a representative for the company said, “The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn’t sell anyone any rights, they are his by default.”