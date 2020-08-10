CommonSays He Is ‘Grateful’ To Have Tiffany Haddish In His Life

A week after Tiffany Haddish confirmed their relationship, Common opened up about dating the actress. In an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the rapper/actor said, “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life.” He added, “I’m happy.”

Haddish confirmed their relationship last week during an interview on the Wild Ride podcast. She revealed that they met on the set of The Kitchen but there “wasn’t anything sexual” between the two as she had other things going on at the time.

The two went on their first virtual date in April as a part of their association with Bumble and hit it off, ultimately ending up quarantining together. Tiffany said, “Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f–king.” She added, “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!”