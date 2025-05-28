‘Comics Unleashed’ Returns To CBS Late-Night Schedule Following ‘After Midnight’ Cancellation

Veteran comedian Byron Allen’s syndicated comedy talk show Comics Unleashed is returning to CBS in the late-night lineup. Starting this fall, two back-to-back half-hour episodes will air at 12:37 a.m. following The Late Show with Stephen Colbert through the 2025-2026 TV season. The network is bringing back the program to fill the time slot previously occupied by After Midnight, which is ending after host Taylor Tomlinson decided to focus on stand-up comedy. Allen said the show allows the “best comedians” to come together and provide “non-stop laughter.” The program originally aimed to capture comedians at their most candid, performing for each other after their stand-up sets. The new episodes will include fresh content as well as early TV appearances by rising stars like Nate Bargatze and Iliza Schlesinger. (Variety)