Comedian Jeff Ross Hospitalized for Allergic Reaction After Eating Ice Cream

After a show in Mill Valley, California, comedian (and Roastmaster General) Jeff Ross celebrated with burrata ice cream, which he described as “delicious” and “seriously yummy.” However, shortly after consuming it, Ross experienced swelling in his face and had to spend the night in the nearby emergency room due to his first-ever allergic reaction. Despite his ordeal, Ross humorously thanked the hospital staff for “roasting [him] lightly” and humorously compared his appearance to Mickey Rourke at the end of The Wrestler. He reassured his followers that he would nap and then bravely return to the stage as scheduled in Mill Valley, near San Francisco. (People)