'Come Play' Climbs to $3M+

2020 has been a weird year, so the fact that a new release earning $3 million at the B.O. is big news feels just about right. Focus Features / Amblin‘s Come Play came in better than expected, with a boost on Halloween night. All told, the PG-13 horror movie earned the top slot with $3.15 million.

Come Play filmmaker Jacob Chase beamed, “Having my first studio movie be released to this wide of an audience is a really special experience. Moviegoers all across the country have had a chance to see this film that I, along with the entire cast and crew, put so much heart and empathy into. While it isn’t exactly how we pictured the movie coming out when we made it, I’ve been remarkably impressed with Focus getting it into so many theaters safely during COVID. Wear your masks and keep your fellow humans safe!”

Honest Thief, starring Liam Neeson, and War With Grandpa, starring Robert De Niro, came in second and third.